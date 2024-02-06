US and Europe will support Ukraine, we must send clear message to Putin - Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed hope that the US Congress would approve the necessary financial support for Ukraine. He called on Western countries to continue to put pressure on Russia and send a clear message to Vladimir Putin that he will not be able to wait out the West.

According to Censor.NET, citing the European Pravda, he said this after a meeting with the new French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal in Berlin, DPA reports.

According to him, he is "very confident" that the United States and Europe will be able to support Ukraine and send a message to Russian President Vladimir Putin that he will not be able to wait out the West.

"Such a message should be clearly sent to him (Putin - ed.) by both the US and Europe: this calculation does not work. We will support Ukraine," Scholz stressed.

