No street fighting in Avdiivka, isolated subversive reconnaissance groups enter and neutralise - CMA

There are currently no street battles with the occupiers in Avdiivka. Enemy subversive reconnaissance groups are coming in here and there. The defence forces are eliminating them.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by the head of the CMA Vitalii Barabash during a telethon.

"There are no street battles in the city as such. Of course, there are some isolated subversive groups trying to get into the city, to walk the streets. The guys are working on it. The most important thing is that the defence line is holding. Despite the fact that the conditions are very difficult, and the enemy is really pressing with great force. Some subversive reconnaissance groups are coming in, we have confirmation and video. The guys neutralise them and catch them," he said.

According to Barabash, if a subversive group enters a city and the guys eliminate it, a firefight ensues.

"The townspeople have the impression that it is already street fighting. If you can say that it is a street fight, then maybe so. But these are single subversive groups. We are not talking about a large number of people who have entered and taken up positions in the city. There is no such thing," he added.