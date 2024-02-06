There were not enough votes: Rada postpones consideration of Bezuhla’s dismissal from post of deputy head of committee again

The Verkhovna Rada did not have enough votes to put forward a resolution to recall "Servant of the People" deputy Mariana Bezuhla from her post as deputy head of the National Security and Defense Committee.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by People`s Deputy from the European Solidarity party Iryna Herashchenko.

Gerashchenko noted that the votes were not enough despite the agreement at the conciliation board.

According to her, representatives of the "Servant of the People" faction did not vote.

"Only 190 deputies, the EU, Holos, and some other factions supported this. But not the Servants," she said.

As a reminder, this morning, "Servant of the People" deputy Mariana Bezuhla posted a message in a telegram asking the Rada leadership to read out a statement on her leave from the faction.

Bezuhla's resignation from the Servant of the People party

Earlier, the Verkhovna Rada introduced a resolution to recall People's Deputy Mariana Bezuhla from the post of Deputy Chairman of the Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence.

The resolution was registered in the parliament on Saturday, January 6. At a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada on January 10, they failed to consider the dismissal of Mariana Bezuhla from the post of Deputy Head of the Committee on National Security and Defense.

On January 11, Bezuhla wrote a letter of resignation from the Servant of the People party and faction.

Bezuhla vs. Zaluzhnyi

Servant of the People deputy Mariana Bezuhla is known for her criticism of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi. She demanded his resignation due to the lack of a "plan of concept for 2024," accused him of a "paid-for" article for The Economist, and even criticized the general's photo. Recently, the deputy said that as part of the strategy change in 2024, the post of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces could be taken by the head of the DIU Kyrylo Budanov, General of the Airborne Forces Yevhen Moisiuk, or Commander of the Land Forces and the Eastern Front Oleksandr Syrskyi.

"Mariana and Valera love swearing," President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on Bezuhla's criticism of Zaluzhnyi in mid-December.

