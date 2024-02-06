Polish general suggested deporting all Ukrainian men from Europe: Polish authorities respond

Polish General Waldemar Skrzyczak suggested that the government should deport Ukrainian men from Europe to their homeland as part of its support for Kyiv.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Polish edition Onet.

"This should be an initiative for governments in Warsaw, Paris, Prague and wherever they are. These governments should help Kyiv deport them," the general said.

Journalists contacted the Polish Foreign Ministry and received the following response: "Regarding the conscription of Ukrainians abroad, in particular in Poland, we are aware of the current situation and the problems it creates for the Ukrainian side."

They are currently considering "how they can support the Ukrainian side."

"The best solution would be to resolve these issues at the European level," the Foreign Ministry added.

According to the newspaper, the Polish Interior Ministry is not working in this direction.

Earlier, President Zelenskyy said that he wished men of mobilization age who went abroad to be in Ukraine

Read more: Ukraine and Canada today will launch coalition to return Ukrainian children - Foreign Minister Joly