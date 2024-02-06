Lithuania plans to close two more checkpoints on border with Belarus

Lithuania’s National Security Commission has proposed closing two more checkpoints on the Belarusian border and taking measures to reduce travel between the two countries.

This is reported by LRT, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the proposal of the commission - a government body that includes the prime minister, several cabinet ministers, representatives of the presidential office and intelligence services - concerns the border crossings in Lavoriškės and Raigardas, two of the four border crossings that remain open after Lithuania closed two border crossings last August.

The Commission also proposes to strengthen passenger bus services between Lithuania and Belarus by gradually reducing the number of permits issued to private carriers.

Another proposal is to limit the boarding and disembarking of passengers at the Kena railway border crossing, as well as to ban pedestrians and cyclists from crossing the Belarus-Lithuania border.

The head of the National Crisis Management Centre (NKVC), Vilmantas Vitkauskas, told a press conference at the government that the checkpoints would be closed on 1 March.

See more: Senior Lieutenant Lazarev from Belarus was killed during assault on lodgement in Krynky with Russian army. PHOTOS

"The flow of Belarusian citizens has recently increased by about 50% through all road border crossings with Belarus. The increase in the flow of vehicles, goods and people requires optimisation of the process of managing these flows and even more detailed checks of persons, vehicles and goods," he said.

It is noted that the final decision to close the checkpoints will be made by the government.

According to the statement, the proposed solutions will reduce the number of vehicles and passengers travelling through Lithuania and reduce the chances of Belarusian and Russian special services acting against Lithuania.

In addition, the move is also aimed at more effectively blocking the import of sanctioned goods into Belarus and Russia, as well as preventing smuggling.