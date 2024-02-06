Russians increase number of surveillance cameras in occupied territories to search for "extremists" - National Resistance Centre

In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, Russians are increasing the number of video surveillance cameras in large settlements.

This is reported by the National Resistance Centre, Censor.NET reports.

"We are talking about the cities of the south, where the enemy is actively pursuing Ukrainians on suspicion of 'disloyalty'. Officially, the cameras are installed to 'improve security'. However, the Russians use the surveillance cameras to search for 'extremists', i.e. local residents.

In particular, that is why cameras are installed around military facilities, places of fake occupation institutions and the railway," the statement said.

