ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8104 visitors online
News
450 4

Russians increase number of surveillance cameras in occupied territories to search for "extremists" - National Resistance Centre

камера,спостереження

In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, Russians are increasing the number of video surveillance cameras in large settlements.

This is reported by the National Resistance Centre, Censor.NET reports.

"We are talking about the cities of the south, where the enemy is actively pursuing Ukrainians on suspicion of 'disloyalty'. Officially, the cameras are installed to 'improve security'. However, the Russians use the surveillance cameras to search for 'extremists', i.e. local residents.

In particular, that is why cameras are installed around military facilities, places of fake occupation institutions and the railway," the statement said.

Read more: Four more children were returned from occupied territories

Author: 

occupation (1867) camera (6) CNR (250)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 