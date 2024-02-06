Three families with four children left occupation for Ukraine-controlled territory. PHOTOS

Last weekend, the Save Ukraine team helped three families with four underage children leave the occupation. In total, Save Ukraine has managed to return 239 Ukrainian children.

According to Censor.NET, Mykola Kuleba, CEO of "Save Ukraine," said this in a telegram.

"Three families with 4 minor children from the occupied territory were rescued by our team last weekend," he said.

Mykola Kuleba shared the stories of the families. The names of the characters in the story have been changed for security reasons

Milana and Zhenia's parents lost their business because they did not want to take Russian passports, register the store according to Russian law and pay taxes. The children and their mother were forced to stay in the basement almost all day long because the Russians were constantly shelling their village with mortars. And when there were explosions, Milana would turn up the cartoons to avoid hearing the sounds.

Not far from the town where Anzhela and her mother lived, there was a Russian air defense system, and several times the occupiers shot down UAVs right over their house. The Russians also often launched small drones with parachutes, which flew a short distance and self-destructed. They exploded right over people's heads. The occupiers said that it was the Armed Forces of Ukraine that were shooting at people. The occupation authorities forced Maryna to send Angela to a Russian school three times. But her daughter refused every time.



Arsen's older brother serves in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, so the Russians often came to his parents' house with searches. The first search was the worst, when their yard was surrounded by Tigers and URALs, and a sniper sat in front of the house and aimed at the window. Dad was interrogated for several hours, forced to take off his clothes and show if he had any tattoos. Alyona's mother packed her bags twice to leave the occupation, but she was very afraid that her older son would be turned back at the filtration center and her younger son would be taken away. So as soon as she learned about Save Ukraine's activities, she immediately contacted our team.

"It took us a few days to settle all the issues and help the families leave the occupation. Now everyone is safe. When the families recover a bit from their experiences, they will immediately begin to rebuild their lives - they have plans," Mykola Kuleba wrote.



