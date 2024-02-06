"Servant of People" Fediienko destroyed digital revolution of combat systems of AFU - Shabunin

Draft law No. 10062 was amended to prohibit any integration of combat systems.

The head of the AntAC, Vitalii Shabunin, said this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"Servant" Oleksandr Fediienko destroyed the digital revolution of the Armed Forces combat systems (voted in the draft law No. 10062). Let me remind you that Law No. 10062 allowed the transfer of combat systems to the military clouds of the allies, which was supposed to accelerate the scaling of our combat systems, as well as expand our access to partner intelligence," the statement said.

According to Shabunin, "Fediienko and co. inserted amendments into the text of the law that PROHIBIT combat systems (in allied clouds) from ANY integration with ANYTHING (even between our own systems)."

"Imagine an aerial reconnaissance pilot has found an enemy. Instead of transmitting its coordinates by clicking on the screen, the pilot will manually type them in to send them to the target (and there the coordinates will be entered into another system). For your understanding, the coordinates are 12 to 16 digits... What if there are several targets? What if they are moving? What if the targets are automatically detected by sensors and there are hundreds of such targets?

Who will manually enter all this from the detection systems into the targeting systems (and separately into the situational awareness system), and interrupt the coordinates every minute? Fediienko from Kyiv? And we can forget about the automated flow of intelligence from our allies.

Trash it, put it on a bucket list the data sets from their military satellites (including imagery), a wide variety of sensors and radars, as well as radio intelligence, etc. Fediienko and co. decided that the Defense Forces did not need all this. Indeed, why?" - Shabunin emphasized.

The AntAC head noted that Fediyenko is most likely defending the Dzvin system.

"'Dzvin is a corrupt shitware lobbied by another 'servant' from the Defense Committee (Zdebskyi). Bihus.info investigated how Dzvin stole back in 2018. This program is not just stealing our money, it is driving the Armed Forces back to the Stone Age," he added.

Shabunin reminded that Zdebskyi's assistant was caught by the SSU on high treason, and Fediienko bailed out the former head of the State Special Communications Service, Shchyhol, who was found by NABU to have stolen UAH 62 million and had $1.2 million in cryptocurrency.

On February 6, 2024, the Rada finally adopted the law on the e-registry of persons liable for military service.

