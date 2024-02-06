Michel urged US Congress to quickly adopt $60 billion in aid to Ukraine

European Council President Charles Michel urged the United States to approve $60 billion in aid to Ukraine as soon as possible.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

Michel said that supporting Ukraine means supporting the future of the Ukrainian people, as well as "supporting our own security and prosperity."

"And I want to say this here with great solemnity to those who from time to time try to inspire doubts or suspicions: every European euro mobilized to support Ukraine is a euro invested in our own security and prosperity. It is a euro invested in the stability of the European Union," the President of the EU Council said.

He emphasized that the European Council's decision to provide 50 billion euros to Ukraine is "a message to all those who, like us, believe in democratic values and the values of freedom."

"It is also a message to our partners who are on our side to support Ukraine and the Ukrainian people. I would like to take this opportunity to join you in making a solemn appeal to the U.S. House of Representatives to quickly provide the $60 billion needed to ensure Ukraine's financial stability," Michel said.

As a reminder, U.S. President Joe Biden proposed that Congress allocate $106 billion to help Ukraine and Israel. But the issue has not yet been resolved due to the position of the Republicans.