Air Alert app now includes notifications of various types of hazards, natural disasters, and instructions for further action

The updated version of the Air Alert app includes notifications about various types of threats, natural disasters, and instructions on how to act in such situations.

As noted, the Air Alert app has received an update with notifications of various types of threats.

"Version 5.2 adds the ability to receive important notifications from the UIA and Civil Defense of Ukraine about various types of hazards, natural disasters, and instructions for further action in such situations. The update is already available for iOS and Android users," the statement said.

Unique notifications are created for each type of alarm.

In addition to sound signals, the app also sends text messages with action recommendations. This will help to notify a large number of people in time about critical situations, such as a dam break and the need to evacuate.

According to the developers, information about all types of hazards comes from the civil defense and SES alert centers on duty. The new version of the app also improves the power saving mode, fixes bugs with alarm sounds and status updates in the pinned notification.

