Over past week, "Army of Drones" operators eliminated 141 occupants and destroyed almost 400 enemy strongholds. INFOGRAPHICS

Between January 29 and February 6, 2024, the "’Army of Drones’ destroyed 397 enemy strongholds, 141 Russian servicemen, and hundreds of pieces of Russian equipment.

Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov wrote about this on his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

He reminded that there are 67 drone strike companies operating at the front, fighting only with drones.

"Over the past week, they hit 44 tanks, 74 armored combat vehicles and 14 warehouses with ammunition and fuel," Fedorov added.

In addition, the "Army of Drones" destroyed 4 MLRS, 8 pieces of radio equipment and 14 self-propelled artillery systems.

