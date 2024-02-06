IAEA to insist on assessment of nuclear fuel condition in Zaporizhzhia NPP reactors - Grossi

The IAEA will insist on assessing the condition of nuclear fuel in the reactors of the occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

This was stated by IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"The issue of end-of-life of the fuel was discussed today during our meeting with Mr. Minister and acting Chairman of the Board of Energoatom Petro Kotin. This issue will be No. 1 in my discussions with the plant management and the Russian leadership in Moscow," Grossi said.

He noted that each power unit has its own peculiarities and terms of fuel end-of-life.

"We will insist on conducting the most in-depth assessment of the technical condition on our part," said the IAEA chief.

As a reminder, Energoatom said that the six-year period authorized by the manufacturer for nuclear fuel in all six reactors of the occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP will soon expire. Further operation of such fuel may lead to the destruction of the integrity of the fuel elements and, as a result, to a radiation accident.