Former Lithuanian President Grybauskaite: Russia is tempted to attack West and NATO countries because they see our indecision in supporting Ukraine

Former Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite believes that indecision on supporting Ukraine could encourage Russia to attack the West and NATO countries.

According to Censor.NET, citing European Pravda, Bloomberg reports.

Grybauskaite called the current hesitation to help Ukraine "a huge strategic and tactical mistake, because sooner or later he (Putin - Ed.) will see a window of opportunity and take advantage of it."

"I see today's situation as a great temptation for Russia to attack the West and NATO countries, because they see our indecision in supporting Ukraine," Grybauskaite said.

According to her, it is too late to deter Russia, and instead, it is necessary to urgently strengthen the Alliance's defence.

"Because we won't even have a day. Our territories are 300 kilometres wide, and we are not talking about days or weeks, but hours," Grybauskaite explained.