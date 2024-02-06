Bulgaria does not recognise Russia’s intention to hold elections in occupied territories of Ukraine, - Parliament Speaker Zhelyazkov

Bulgaria supports the territorial integrity of Ukraine and does not recognise Russia’s intention to hold elections in the temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories.

According to Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine, this was stated by the Chairman of the National Assembly of Bulgaria Rosen Zhelyazkov at a joint briefing with the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk on Tuesday.

"Bulgaria unconditionally supports the territorial integrity of Ukraine, does not recognise any encroachment by Russia, and does not recognise Russia's intention to hold elections in the occupied Ukrainian territories," Zhelyazkov said.

He stressed that Bulgaria would continue to support Ukraine in various areas, including economic support for Ukrainian refugees hiding from the war in Bulgaria.

"Bulgaria will unconditionally support Ukraine on its path to integration into the European Union. We, the representatives of the three coalition parties in the Bulgarian parliament, are doing our best to do so," Zhelyazkov said.

