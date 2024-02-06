ENG
Ukraine is approaching pre-war levels of total exports. In January, goods worth $3.1 billion were exported - Shmyhal

Ukraine’s total exports are approaching pre-war levels. In January, Ukraine’s total exports amounted to USD 3.1 billion in monetary terms.

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said this on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

He said that more than 660 ships have already sailed through the Ukrainian grain corridor in six months, transporting about 20 million tonnes of cargo to 32 countries.

"In January, we reached pre-war export volumes by sea, and in terms of total exports, we are already approaching the figures that were before the full-scale invasion," Shmyhal wrote.

According to him, last month, in monetary terms, total Ukrainian exports amounted to $3.1 billion, of which $1.9 billion was maritime exports.

"I thank the Ukrainian military for the security of Black Sea logistics, Ukrainian entrepreneurs for economic activity that strengthens the state, as well as partners who supported projects in terms of war risk insurance," the Prime Minister added.

