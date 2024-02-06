Zelenskyy discusses situation at occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP with IAEA Director General Grossi

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi on the eve of the agency’s visit to the occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP.

They discussed the current security situation at the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and the risks posed by its occupation by Russian troops. Zelenskyy reiterated that the only way to prevent a nuclear incident at ZNPP is its complete demilitarization, de-occupation and Ukraine's regaining control over the plant.

The President expressed gratitude for the IAEA's support for the Ukrainian peace formula and practical steps to implement its first paragraph, "Radiation and Nuclear Safety."

"The IAEA's participation in the implementation of the first point of the Ukrainian formula for peace is important. I invite you to take part in the Global Peace Summit scheduled for Switzerland," Zelenskyy said.

