During day, 81 combat engagements took place. Ukrainian troops repelled 28 enemy attacks near Avdiivka - General Staff

"The seven hundred and thirteenth day of the large-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against our country continues. The enemy continues to wage a war of aggression. Despite significant losses, it does not abandon its plans for the complete occupation of Ukraine, ignores the laws and customs of war, uses terror tactics, launches strikes, and attacks both military and civilian targets. The enemy is actively using aircraft and FPV quadcopters, conducting assault operations with the support of armored vehicles. The operational situation in eastern and southern Ukraine remains difficult.

There were 81 combat engagements over the last day. The enemy also launched 4 missile and 17 air strikes, fired 45 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. Unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population as a result of Russian terrorist attacks. Residential private and apartment buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions remained unchanged. There are no signs of the formation of offensive groups. Certain units of the Armed Forces of Belarus are performing tasks in the areas bordering Ukraine.

On the Siversk and Slobozhansk directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage and reconnaissance activities, shells populated areas from the territory of the Russian Federation, and increases the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine. The enemy conducted air strikes in the areas of Veterynarne, Okhrimivka, Mala Vovcha in the Kharkiv region. More than 20 settlements came under enemy artillery and mortar fire, including Pokrovka, Shpyl, Holyshivske, Kostiantynivka in the Sumy region; Kozacha Lopan, Starytsia, Vovchansk, Pletenivka, Mala Vovcha in Kharkiv region.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions. He carried out an air strike near Pishchane in Kharkiv region. More than 15 settlements, including Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Kyslivka, Kotliarivka in Kharkiv region, came under artillery and mortar fire.

In the Lyman direction, our soldiers repelled 14 attacks near Bilohorivka, Luhansk region; Ternivka, north of Hryhorivka of Donetsk region, where the enemy unsuccessfully tried to break through the defense of our troops. About 10 settlements suffered from artillery and mortar attacks, including Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region and Torske, Yampolivka, Serebrianka, Fedorivka in the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled eight attacks in the areas of Bohdanivka and Klishchiivka in the Donetsk region, where the enemy was trying to improve its tactical position. About 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Hryhorivka, Bohdanivka, Klishchiivka, Andriivka in the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled 20 attacks near Novobakhmutivka, Avdiivka and another 8 attacks in the areas of Pervomaiske and Nevelske in the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops. The enemy also launched an air strike near the town of Oleksandropil in the Donetsk region. About 20 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Novokalynove, Novobakhmutivka, Berdychi, Avdiivka, Pervomaiske in Donetsk region.

In the Marinka direction, Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy near Heorhiivka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region. The occupants tried to improve the tactical situation 14 times. Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Pobieda, Novomykhailivka, and Paraskoviivka came under artillery and mortar fire.

In the Shakhtarsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions. He carried out air strikes near the settlements of Staromaiorske in the Donetsk region and Novodarivka in the Zaporizhzhia region. About 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Vuhledar, Zolota Nyva, Urozhaine, and Staromaiorske in Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the Defense Forces repelled four attacks near Robotyne and west of Verbove in the Zaporizhzhia region, where the enemy, supported by air power, unsuccessfully tried to break through the defense of our troops. More than 20 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Poltavka, Malynivka, Robotyne, Pyatikhatky, Plavni in Zaporizhzhia region.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa OSG in the Kherson sector, the enemy does not give up its intention to drive our units from their footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro. Thus, during the day, they made 2 unsuccessful attempts to storm the positions of our troops. Kherson, Novoberislav, and Beryslav in the Kherson region came under artillery and mortar fire. The enemy also fired from multiple launch rocket systems near the settlements of Ivanivka, Krynky, Novotiahynka, Tokarivka in the Kherson region.

During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 13 areas of concentration of personnel and 2 enemy anti-aircraft missile systems. Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed one X-59 guided missile.

Missile troops struck 1 control center, 1 personnel concentration area, 2 ammunition depots and 3 enemy artillery pieces," the General Staff said.

