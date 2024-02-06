Number of personnel at Zaporizhzhia NPP is currently half of required number - Grossi

At the occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, compared to the normal number of staff that should be at the plant - more than 10,000 - there are now half as many people working there.

According to Censor.NET, with reference to Ukrinform, the IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi announced this during a joint press conference with the Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Halushchenko.

"We have been raising the issue of having a sufficient number of Ukrainian personnel at the site for a long time. Compared to the normal number of personnel that should be at the plant - more than 10 thousand - we are now seeing a significant reduction, by half," Grossi said.

According to the IAEA head, the issue of employees at ZNPP is one of the main issues he plans to discuss with the plant management.

"We are talking about highly qualified and licensed personnel. They cannot be simply taken away," Halushchenko added.

He emphasized that those who may be replaced by Russians are not licensed, which will affect the operation of ZNPP and nuclear and radiation safety.

