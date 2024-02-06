This is historic decision - Fedorov on creation of new branch of troops - Unmanned Systems Forces

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov called the creation of a new kind of troops in Ukraine - the Unmanned Systems Forces - a "historic decision."

According to Censor.NET, he wrote about this in a telegram.

Fedorov noted: "An extremely important and historic decision! The potential of drones is extremely high. The decision to create unmanned troops will be a powerful impetus for the technological and innovative development of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

A year ago, the Armed Forces of Ukraine created companies of attack drones at the brigade level. From day one, we have been involved in their development: developing their structural organization, doctrine of use, training, providing them with various types of drones, and digitalizing their work and interaction.

During this time, drones have radically changed the situation on the battlefield. They effectively stop Russian attacks and support the counteroffensive of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. The vast majority of equipment is hit by drones.

Together with the Navy, the Security Service of Ukraine, and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, we worked to create the world's first naval drones, which completely changed the rules of warfare at sea, declassified the Russian Black Sea Fleet, and will soon expel it from Ukrainian Crimea for good.

As part of the Brave1 cluster, we are actively working on the development of ground drones that can already partially replace machine gunners or make their work safer, go on the offensive, evacuate the wounded or deliver ammunition to the front line. And most importantly, each drone saves the lives of our heroes!"

