Kirby: Law providing for new aid package for Ukraine is critical for US defense industry

Approval of a new aid package for Ukraine is critically important for the United States itself.

This was stated by the White House Security Council Coordinator John Kirby, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"We need additional funding to be able to provide continuous security assistance (to Ukraine - ed.)," he said.

Kirby reminded that one of the points in the bill concerning the new package for Ukraine provides about $20 billion to replenish the Pentagon's stockpiles, which have already been provided as foreign aid. In addition, he said, the package provides for "significant investments" in the US defense industrial base.

"And this is really critical," the White House official emphasized.

He noted the initiatives of other countries to continue supporting Ukraine, which the US administration welcomes. However, according to him, the United States should certainly remain a true leader in this matter. Otherwise, "Ukrainian soldiers will definitely feel it on the battlefield, and we want to avoid that," the White House official said.

