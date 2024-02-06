US Presidential Advisor Sullivan flies to Brussels to negotiate with NATO on aid to Ukraine

On February 7, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan will visit Brussels to talk to the NATO Secretary General and participants of the North Atlantic Council meeting about joint efforts to support Ukraine.

This was announced on Tuesday by the spokesperson for the White House National Security Council Adrienne Watson, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"During these meetings, Mr. Sullivan will discuss a number of key issues ahead of the 75th anniversary NATO summit in Washington, including the continuation of our support for Ukraine, our response to Russian aggression," the US administration spokeswoman said.

In addition, she said, the meetings will focus on NATO allies' investments in strengthening common defense and deterrence, including by investing in defense industrial bases.

