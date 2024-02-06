Kobakhidze commented on the situation with the explosives found in Georgia, which were allegedly being transported from Odesa to Russia, and the statement of the Ukrainian Embassy in Georgia regarding this incident.

In response to the call of the Ukrainian Embassy in Georgia to refrain from politicizing the issue of explosives, Georgian prime ministerial candidate Irakli Kobakhidze said that the Ukrainian Embassy would not have made such a statement if Kyiv had an ambassador to Georgia. He emphasized that the country's security and politicization are incompatible.

"Politicization has nothing to do with it, they threatened our national interests. What does politicization have to do with it? The country's security is also a political issue, but politicization has nothing to do with it. If Ukraine had an ambassador to Georgia, they probably would not have made such a statement," the Georgian politician emphasized.

In addition, Kobakhidze said that the facts presented by the Georgian State Security Service are proof that high-ranking officials of the Ukrainian government want a second front in Georgia.

Transit of explosives from Ukraine to Russia

The day before, the Georgian Security Service announced that it had seized a shipment of explosives allegedly being transported from Odesa, some of which were to be delivered to Voronezh in Russia.

Later, the Embassy of Ukraine in Georgia commented on the statement of the Georgian special services, saying that the Ukrainian side was checking the information and urged Georgia to refrain from politicizing the issue.

