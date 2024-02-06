Role of EU Rapid Deployment Force to be performed by Polish military

Poland’s military will serve as the EU’s rapid deployment force until mid-2025, Polish National Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said on Tuesday.

"Poland will fill the gap that has arisen in the training of rapid deployment units," Kosiniak-Kamysz said, as quoted by the press service of the Polish military, Censor.NET reports citing Interfax-Ukraine.

He explained that immediately after Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, "the EU adopted a strategy to create a rapid deployment force." "However, in order to achieve full operational readiness, it is necessary to complete the transition period, which will last until the end of 2025," Kosinyak-Kamysz explained.

The minister added that "by the middle of next year, there is no country that could provide a unit ready to take such actions." According to him, "we decided that Poland will fill this gap."

"The European Commission has welcomed this announcement," Kosiniak-Kamysz said.

In mid-November 2022, the EU Foreign Affairs Council met in the format of defense ministers. A European official, speaking to the media on condition of anonymity about the council's agenda, said that the EU is working on possible operational scenarios for the joint rapid deployment force being created

"The development of two deployment scenarios has already been completed and submitted to the member states," the European official said, noting that the defense ministers will exchange views on the progress of training of these special EU forces of up to 5,000 troops, as envisaged by the "Strategic Compass for Strengthening EU Security and Defense until 2030" adopted in March this year.

The first of the already prepared scenarios envisaged "the initial phase of the stabilization operation" in a crisis situation, and the second - "the operation to rescue and evacuate European citizens." According to the European official, in order for the EU Rapid Deployment Force to be fully ready by 2025, it is also necessary to conduct on-the-ground training.

After the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Security and Defense Policy, Josep Borrell, said that the EU would need an additional 70 billion euros to fill the gap in its defense capabilities by 2025.

He also referred to the ongoing preparation of the EU's rapid deployment force, which is expected to be operational by 2025.

