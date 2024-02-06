Zelenskyy meets with Secretary General of Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) Korman to discuss confiscation of Russian assets

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Secretary General of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) Matthias Korman, who is on a visit to Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the press service of the President.

"Your visit on the eve of the second anniversary of the full-scale Russian invasion is an important testament to solidarity with Ukraine," Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

The parties discussed the further process of Ukraine's full membership in the OECD, the work of the OECD Office in Ukraine and the implementation of the OECD Program for our country.

The interlocutors paid special attention to the reform of Ukrainian legislation, particularly in the context of interaction within the framework of Ukraine's participation in the OECD Working Group on Combating Bribery in International Business Transactions, as well as the accession of our country to this Group as a full member.

The President touched upon the issue of engagement of the OECD in the process of reconstruction of Ukraine, particularly in the part of expert and advisory support.

The parties also discussed tax incentives for business and risk insurance for investors in the Ukrainian economy.

Separately, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Matthias Korman focused on finding ways to use frozen Russian assets to rebuild Ukraine.

