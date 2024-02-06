204th Separate Battalion announces recruitment of volunteers for aerial reconnaissance. VIDEO

The 204th Separate Battalion has announced a call for volunteers for aerial reconnaissance.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

The information states: "We are announcing recruitment for aerial reconnaissance! A unique opportunity to serve your country and become the best of the best!

The 204th separate battalion is looking for TRUE patriots who will destroy the occupier and do it beautifully!

Those who will help to save the lives of their brothers and sisters on the front line.

We need:

- UAV operators

- Heavy strike UAVs

- Artillery adjusters

- Reconnaissance - surveillance

- Combat engineering

Recruitment to the Aerial Reconnaissance is open - choose a service that really matters! Perform tasks EXCLUSIVELY in your SPECIALTY

CONTACTS: +38 (067) 764 21 54 [email protected]"