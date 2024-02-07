AFU repelled enemy attacks in 6 directions. Russians stormed positions of Ukrainian defenders twice in Kherson region - General Staff of AFU

Over the past day, 92 combat engagements took place.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported in the General Staff of AFU.

In the area of responsibility of OSGT "North" in the Volyn and Polesia directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.

In the Siversk and Slobozhansk directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active sabotage activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, increases the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border in Belgorod region.

The enemy did not conduct any offensive (assault) actions in the area of responsibility of OSGT "Khortytsia" in the Kupyansk sector.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian troops repelled 21 occupants' attacks in the areas of Bilohorivka, Luhansk region, and Ternivka, Hryhorivka, Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 12 enemy attacks near Bohdanivka and Klishchiivka in Donetsk region.

In the area of responsibility of OSGT "Tavria" in the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back the enemy, who keeps trying to surround Avdiivka. Our soldiers are steadfastly holding the line, inflicting significant losses on the invaders. Thus, over the past day, the Defense Forces repelled 21 occupants' attacks near Novobakhmutivka and Avdiivka and another 8 attacks near Pervomaiske and Nevelske in Donetsk region.

In the Marinka sector, Ukrainian troops continue to hold back the enemy near Heorhiivka, Pobeda and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region, where 20 attacks were repelled.

In the Shakhtarsk sector, our defenders repelled an enemy attack south of Zolota Niva in Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, the Defense Forces repelled 4 enemy attacks near Robotino and west of Verbove in Zaporizhzhia region.

In the area of responsibility of OSGT "Odesa" in the Kherson sector, the Defense Forces continue to hold their positions and repel the attacks of the occupation forces. Despite significant losses, the enemy continues to try to drive our units from their positions. Thus, over the past day, the enemy carried out 2 unsuccessful assault operations.