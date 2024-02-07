Attack on Mykolaiv: residential buildings are damaged, 1 person is killed (updated)

In the morning, the Russians attacked Mykolaiv and the region with missiles and "shaheds".

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military District Administration Vitalii Kim.

On the morning of February 7, the enemy attacked the city with Shahed-136/131 UAVs and air-launched missiles. The hits damaged about 20 residential buildings. One person was injured, the man is being provided with the necessary medical care. A fire broke out at a section of the underground gas pipeline.

In addition, a technical building on the territory of the infrastructure facility was damaged and a fire broke out. The fire has now been localized.

Later, Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych said that a man was killed in the attack.

"Unfortunately, the man who was hospitalized after the shelling died in intensive care. He had severe mine-blast and craniocerebral injuries," he said in a statement.