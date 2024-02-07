Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 391,470 people (+890 per day), 6,372 tanks, 9,387 artillery systems, 11,879 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, Ukrainian defenders liquidated about 391,470 Russian invaders.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 02.24.22 to 02.07.24 are approximately:

personnel - about 391,470 (+890) people,

tanks ‒ 6372 (+7) units,

armored combat vehicles ‒ 11,879 (+22) units,

artillery systems - 9387 (+20) units,

MLRS – 980 (+1) units,

air defense equipment ‒ 665 (+0) units,

aircraft – 332 (+0) units,

helicopters – 324 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational-tactical level - 7177 (+4),

cruise missiles ‒ 1849 (+1),

ships/boats ‒ 24 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks – 12,486 (+33) units,

special equipment ‒ 1497 (+1)

"The data is being verified," the General Staff emphasizes.

