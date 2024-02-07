Biden will continue to urge US Congress to accept additional funding for Ukraine - White House

US President Joe Biden’s plan for Ukraine is to continue urging Congress to accept additional funding for Ukraine.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to "Voice of America", White House spokeswoman Karin Jean-Pierre said this at a briefing after Biden's address to the US Congress.

"The president's plan for Ukraine is to tell Congress that they must act. We need Congress to act to help Ukrainians who are bravely fighting Putin's aggression," White House spokeswoman Karin Jean-Pierre said.

Speaking before this briefing, Biden said that the draft law, which links assistance to Ukraine with ensuring security on the southern border of the United States, will make the country safer, and legal immigration more effective and consistent with the values of the American nation and its international contractual obligations.

Speaking about Ukraine, Biden recalled that the country is "in a difficult position, defending itself against a brutal Russian attack." Biden once again emphasized that the Ukrainians are fighting bravely, but critically need the help of allies.

"The president talked about the actions of Putin that we've seen over the last couple of months - how much more aggressive he's become. And so this is critically needed military assistance that Ukraine needs to help them continue their fight," Jean-Pierre said.

The White House also emphasized that Joe Biden rallied a coalition of more than 50 countries to help Ukraine, gathering US partners and allies to help Ukraine. "The United States continues to fulfill its mission and we will continue to tell Congress that they must act," the White House spokeswoman added.

Karin Jean-Pierre emphasized that if the bill on additional appropriations for emergencies in the field of national security is blocked, it will be a "deep disappointment": "As the president stated, there is no reason why politics should interfere in this process," noting that the text of the agreement provides for a solution to the problems of the immigration system - an important issue for all Americans.