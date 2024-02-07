US Ambassador Brink on Russian missile attack: Ukraine needs our security assistance

Ambassador of the United States in Kyiv, Bridget Brink, reacted to the morning shelling of Ukraine.

She voiced her position on the X social network, Censor.NET reports.

"In Kyiv and across the country, men, women, and children woke up to yet another massive Russian missile and drone attack. We rely on Ukraine's air defense and heroic servicemen to protect us all," the message reads.

Read more: Attack on Mykolaiv: residential buildings are damaged, 1 person is killed (updated)

Brink noted that it is unacceptable to delay the provision of assistance to Ukraine in resisting Russian aggression.

"We cannot waste time. Ukraine needs our security assistance now," the ambassador stressed.

Read more: Biden will continue to urge US Congress to accept additional funding for Ukraine - White House

What is known about the Russian missile attack on the morning of February 7

As reported, on the morning of February 7, there was an air alert throughout Ukraine, launches from Tu-95MS aircraft took place.

Explosions rang out in the Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Lviv, and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

In Mykolaiv, a person died as a result of the attack, residential buildings were damaged. In Kyiv there are victims, in the Holosiivskyi district - a fire in a house and at a service station. The heating main was damaged on the Left Bank.

Due to the shelling of Ukraine by the Russians, Poland raised F-16 planes into the air.