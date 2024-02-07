There is hit in Lviv region: Russians attacked industrial facility in Drohobych. VIDEO

Russian occupiers attacked Lviv region in the morning. An industrial facility in Drohobych was hit.

This was announced by the head of the RMA, Maksym Kozytskyi, Censor.NET informs.

"Unfortunately, there are also hits in the Lviv region. This is an industrial facility in Drohobych. Partial destruction of the building was recorded. A fire is ongoing in an area of about 300 m². Firefighters are working on the spot," the message says.

Currently, there is no information about the injured or the dead.

Air defense forces shot down one rocket in the Stryi district. There are no victims or injured. Damaged objects - also.

