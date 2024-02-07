Shelling of Mykolaiv: over 40 buildings are damaged, there were hits to residential areas and industrial facility. PHOTOS

About 6 am, the Russian invaders struck at Mykolaiv.

According to Censor.NET, Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych said this on the air of the telethon.

"The shelling damaged more than 40 buildings in the city. There were hits in the residential sector and an infrastructure facility," the statement said.

He noted that one of the rockets hit a road in a private residential area. A large crater was created. Damage and partial destruction of more than 40 houses has been recorded. The gas pipeline and water supply system were also damaged.

The mayor added that a total of 12 people were injured in the city. Most of them have minor injuries and were treated on the spot.

A Russian missile also hit an industrial facility, causing a fire, which rescuers quickly extinguished.

Earlier, the mayor reported that a man was killed in the shelling.

