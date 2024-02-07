Number of dead in Kyiv increased to four, 40 people were injured (updated)

As a result of the morning shelling of Kyiv by the Russian occupiers, 4 people are known to have died.

The head of state announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"Another mass attack against our state. Six regions were under the attack of the enemy. All our services are now working to overcome the consequences of this terror.

In Mykolaiv, dozens of residential buildings were destroyed, one person died. In Kyiv, more than ten people were injured, as of now, two deaths are known. There may be people under the rubble. Some communications, including high-voltage cables, were damaged in the capital. Work is underway to restore everything as soon as possible," the message reads.

According to Zelenskyy, two people were injured in the Kharkiv region, one person was rescued. Rescuers also work in the Lviv region.

"My condolences to all those who lost relatives and loved ones. We will certainly respond to Russia - terrorists will always feel the consequences of their actions," he concluded.

The press service of the KCMA reported that the number of victims has increased to 3 people. 16 people were injured.

As of 11:20 a.m., 21 injured persons are known.

The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko, said that the body of the 4th person who died in a high-rise building in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv was unblocked from under the rubble.

So far, 60 residents of the building have been evacuated.

As of 1:11 p.m., there are 4 dead and 38 wounded.

According to the updated data, as of 2:29 p.m., 40 people have been injured, the KCMA press service said.