One of key witnesses in Chervinsky case did not appear at court session

One of the main witnesses in the case of the SOF colonel Roman Chervinskyi did not appear at the court session of the Shevchenkivskyi District Court, where the issue of extending the term of detention of the ex-intelligence officer is being considered.

This is reported by Censor.NET.

The operative of the SSU, whose questioning the defense side insists on at the court hearing, did not appear either yesterday or today.

"The witness informed me using telephone communication that he was urgently sent on a business trip this morning. This is my personal opinion, but I no longer believe in such coincidences. Yesterday coincidence, today coincidence half an hour before the court session," he said in court today lawyer Kostyantyn Globa.

Lawyers have previously submitted requests for questioning of this witness in various court sessions. In their explanations of the motions, they emphasized that the special operation began in the Security Service of Ukraine, whose employee informed his immediate management, which, in turn, agreed on his actions with the then-head of the SSU, Ivan Bakanov.

At the same time, Chervinsky - at that time acting as the commander of one of the units of the Special Operations Forces, according to his defenders, did not lead and conduct an intelligence operation, as the investigation claims, but was a member of a joint working group and was supposed to coordinate the actions of the military and the SSU. That is why the defense filed a motion to interrogate the SBU operational officer at the court hearing, as it believes that he will be able to confirm that Chervinsky coordinated his actions with his leadership and did not act arbitrarily.

Today, the court is considering a request to extend Chervinskyi's detention.

Watch more: Court is considering request to extend Chervinsky’s detention. VIDEO&PHOTOS

The case of Roman Chervinsky

The media reported that the Ukrainian military had been recruiting a Russian pilot for several months to hijack the plane. According to media reports, Roman Chervinsky was among them. Subsequently, as the SBU noted, the "operation" was carried out over the objections of the SBU and without the consent of the relevant state authorities. As a result, the enemy received information about the deployment of personnel of the Ukrainian Air Force and Ukrainian aircraft at the Kanatove airfield. This allowed the Russian Armed Forces to shell the airfield.

Later, Chervinsky gave Censor.NET an exclusive interview in which he spoke about the operation at Kanatove airfield.

In April 2023, the SSU served Chervinsky with a notice of suspicion in the case of the shelling of the Kanatove airfield in the Kirovohrad region by the occupiers. He was detained in the Ternopil region.

Major General Viktor Hanushchak, who was in charge of the military unit to which Colonel Chervinsky was assigned as deputy commander, told Censor.NET that the operation at Kanatove airfield had been agreed with the top leadership of the Armed Forces. However, the court refused to hear Hanushchak and did not accept evidence in favor of Chervinsky.

Roman Chervinsky was one of the intelligence officers who organized an operation in 2020 to detain Russian mercenaries from the Wagner PMC, luring them to Belarus. There, the mercenaries were supposed to board a plane that would later be crash-landed in Ukraine by the Ukrainian special services. However, the operation failed. On 24 June 2021, President Zelenskyy confirmed the preparation of a special operation against the Wagnerites. Zelenskyy also said that the special operation against the Wagnerites was the idea of other countries and that Ukraine was involved in this issue as much as possible.

In December 2021, the DIU intelligence officers Chervinsky and Semeniuk spoke about the betrayal of the operation. According to Chervinsky, several people from the President's Office could have leaked information about the operation to detain the Wagnerites. He also said that the Presidential Office threatened the ex-intelligence officers with criminal proceedings.

On 28 December 2023, Colonel Roman Chervinsky was served a notice of suspicion of attempting to seize USD 100,000 by impersonating an official of the State Fiscal Service.

See: Court dismisses Chervinsky's complaint against SBI inaction. VIDEO