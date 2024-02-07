Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security and Defense supports government’s draft law on mobilization

The Rada Committee on National Security and Defence supported the draft law on mobilisation.

This was announced by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, Censor.NET reports.

"The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Defense recommended to adopt in the first reading the draft law on strengthening mobilization No. 10449. Accordingly, to reject all alternative ones," the statement said.

12 MPs supported this decision, while 5 abstained.

"The decision is without additional proposals from the committee. We are waiting for the first reading in the parliament after 13:00 today," Zheleznyak added.

