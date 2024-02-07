Production of UAVs based on Russian "Lancet" type will soon begin. There are already combat applications - Fedorov

Ukraine will soon begin to mass-produce kamikaze drones similar to the Russian "lancets" with a range of up to 40 km.

This was stated by the Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Development of Education, Science and Technology - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov in an interview with Forbes, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, companies that manufacture Lancet-type drones are currently actively testing the launch of the market.

"At a range of up to 20 km, we have a large number of copters that use FPV drones, but at night it is quite difficult to find a target at a range of 20 km. We can see this from statistics. We need to hit 40 km. Lancet-type drones are "quite high-tech, and it took half a year to accelerate the market in this direction," he explained.

Fedorov added that the first contracts will be concluded in the coming weeks. They will hit the battlefield soon after.

"There are already combat applications, but so far they are units. It is difficult for me to name specific dates, but within two months, information will already begin to appear in the Russian public - how their tanks are on fire," the deputy prime minister added.

