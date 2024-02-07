From February 9, Poles will close border at "Dorogusk-Yahodyn" point - customs office

On the morning of February 9, Polish protesters are going to block the "Dorogusk-Yahodyn" checkpoint. This time the blockade is organized by farmers. It will last until March 9.

This was reported by the State Customs Service, Censor.NET informs.

"Currently, Polish customs officers have informed that the blocking of the Dorogusk-Yagodin crossing point should begin at 11:00 a.m. Kyiv time on February 9 with the use of agricultural machinery. The protest action has been agreed by the local authorities until March 9, 2024," - says the messages

During the blockade, the protesters are going to allow all buses and 1 truck each way in both directions for an hour.

Read more: Polish farmers will block borders again from 9th of February because they have "run out of patience"

Humanitarian aid and fuel tankers will be allowed to enter Ukraine without hindrance.

Regarding other checkpoints, information is being clarified. Meetings with representatives of the Polish customs administration are planned.