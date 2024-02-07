More than 60,000 shelters have already been set up in Ukraine

Of these 60,000 shelters, 84% are ready.

This was announced by the acting head of the State Emergency Service Volodymyr Demchuk, Censor.NET reports with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

"Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russia, the number of objects in the fund of protective structures has almost tripled, and today their number in the territory controlled by the government of Ukraine is 60,458. I would like to remind you that at the beginning of 2022, 20,500 such facilities were registered," he informed.

According to Demchuk, SES experts, together with the National Police and local authorities, conduct quarterly inspections of all objects of the protective structures fund.

According to the results of the survey in the fourth quarter of 2023, 84% of these more than 60.4 thousand facilities are ready.

