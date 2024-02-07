Formation of Unmanned Systems Forces will facilitate exchange of experience and open up new opportunities in usage of drones - Defense Ministry

The use of unmanned systems as a means of reconnaissance and destruction of the enemy - on the ground, in the air and at sea - is a real revolution in the conduct of hostilities. The formation of the Unmanned Systems Forces will open up new opportunities for training in the use of drones.

This was stated by First Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavliuk in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"Drones have proven their undeniable effectiveness and importance in modern warfare. The Defense Forces have already inflicted critical losses on the enemy fleet; every day they destroy enemy manpower and equipment in significant volumes - thanks to drones," Pavliuk said.

"The formation of the Unmanned Systems Forces as an independent branch of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is a confirmation that we understand the importance of these technologies. And we are ready to properly utilize all the advantages of unmanned vehicles," the Deputy Defense Minister said.

According to him, the new organizational capabilities will not only create special staff positions to work with drones. These will be new units, as well as a system for accumulating, evaluating, sharing experience and training in the use of drones, he noted.

"It is also important that opportunities are opening up for the full-scale production of drones and their deployment to the troops," Pavliuk said.

The deputy defense minister added that Ukraine has not only the technology but also significant prospects to realize its own tasks on the battlefield thanks to the use of unmanned technologies.

