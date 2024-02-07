Verkhovna Rada dismissed CEC member Buhlak. He has been living in United States for two years

The Verkhovna Rada dismissed a member of the Central Election Commission, Yuriy Buhlak. He had left Ukraine 12 days before the full-scale invasion, never returned, and had been receiving a salary all this time.

This was announced by MP of the Voice party Yaroslav Zhelezniak, Censor.NET reports.

He said that 300 MPs voted for Buhlak's dismissal.

Yuriy Buhlak has been a member of the Central Election Commission since 2019, former chief legal adviser to the Roshen confectionery corporation, and former member of the Verkhovna Rada from the Petro Poroshenko Bloc party.

Earlier, the media found that Buglak left Ukraine 12 days before the full-scale invasion. He went on holiday to Istanbul, but never returned to Ukraine.

Buglak lives with his family in the US state of Florida near Miami. Throughout 2022, Buglak received a salary and other payments. Since the spring of 2023, when CEC members were supposed to return to participating in offline meetings, he has taken maternity leave with his position intact.

CEC Chairman Oleh Didenko was summoned to the Verkhovna Rada because of the situation with Buhlak.

On 12 August 2023, Buhlak submitted his resignation.