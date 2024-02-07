We expect 13th package of EU sanctions against Russia to be adopted this month - Shmyhal

Ukraine expects the next 13th package of sanctions against Russia to be adopted this month.

This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal at a press conference with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"We appreciate the EU's consistent sanctions support against Russia for its aggression against the Ukrainian state. The Kremlin is now making a lot of media efforts to strengthen the narrative that sanctions do not work. They are doing this precisely because sanctions are an effective tool of pressure. We must continue to strengthen them. We expect that the next 13th package of sanctions will be adopted this month," the Prime Minister said.

Shmyhal emphasized that this year it is necessary to formulate a final instrument for the confiscation and use of frozen Russian assets in favor of Ukraine. He welcomed the EU's efforts to pave the way for the use of the proceeds of frozen Russian assets, as well as the European Commission's initiative to confiscate the proceeds of crime resulting from the violation of European sanctions.

"We continue to emphasize that the use of profits from Russian assets is only the first, intermediate step. Our priority is to create a legal mechanism that will allow us to confiscate frozen Russian assets, including the sovereign assets of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation, and direct them to the needs of Ukraine," the Prime Minister added.

