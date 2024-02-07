Shmyhal: Ukraine is ready to seek reasonable compromises on extension of "transport visa-free regime" with EU

Ukraine is now ready to seek reasonable compromises in order to extend the agreement on road freight transportation between our country and the EU.

This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal at a briefing with the European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell on Wednesday in Kyiv, Censor.NET reports with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"It is extremely important for all of us to extend the agreement between Ukraine and the EU on freight transportation by road. This is what we call "transport visa-free regime" and it significantly improves logistics between Ukraine and the EU," Shmyhal said.

The Prime Minister emphasized that this approach is also beneficial for the European Union.

Read more: EU should change paradigm in expressions of support for Ukraine and help with everything needed to win war, - Borrell

"Ukraine is ready to seek reasonable compromises and act on the basis of economic pragmatism. I am confident that we can find the necessary solutions together," he concluded.