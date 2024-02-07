People’s Deputy Oleksandr Fediienko introduced an amendment to ban the integration of Ukraine’s combat system with its allies, making it unable to perform basic tasks.

The head of the AntAC Vitalii Shabunin posted this on Facebook.

According to Shabunin, Fediyenko introduced an amendment that "destroyed the digital revolution of the Armed Forces' combat systems" to three laws at once.

"In this way, the 'servant of the people' has undermined the key achievements of the most important draft law for the development of combat systems of the last decade, No. 10062 (this became clear yesterday during the Rada's vote on technical and legal amendments to it)," he explained.

"In short, the draft law (supported by Umierov, Zaluzhnyi, Fedorov) allowed the transfer of our combat systems to NATO military clouds and their integration with allies. This would give the Defense Forces access to resources that Ukraine will not have for several decades: computing, intelligence, technology, and infrastructure.

A key element of modern combat systems is their INTEGRATION with each other and with, for example, combat sensors (radars, satellites, radio intelligence). Without such integration, the combat system becomes unable to perform basic tasks.

For example, if an air target detection/tracking system is not integrated with sensor and weapon systems, it is useless. Similarly, if the aerial reconnaissance system is not integrated with the systems of destruction and situational awareness, then the reconnaissance man is simply risking his life for nothing," Shabunin added.

Thus, the head of the AntAC emphasized, Fediienko's amendments prohibited such integration with any systems, even Ukrainian ones.

"Fediienko's 'servant' killed 90% of the achievements of the draft law, which the Armed Forces had been waiting for for decades," he added.

According to Shabunin, deploying the system both in the cloud and on its own equipment requires the mandatory construction of a Unified Information Protection System (UIPS). The current regulatory framework does not allow the creation a UIPS for combat systems in allied clouds. Fediienko's amendments prohibit the approval of security profiles for systems that interact with any other systems.

"This prohibition applies to ALL combat systems regardless of their placement in foreign or national clouds.

In other words, if a combat system interacts with any other system (own, foreign, ANY), it is prohibited to develop a target security profile for it, and, accordingly, the UIPS will have to be done according to the old procedure in accordance with the old requirements. The probability of success in this scenario is zero.

Until now, no mass combat system has ever received a UIPS: neither Kropyva, nor Virazh, nor Delta, nor Ochi, nor Vezha, nor any other critical combat system (Oreanda is a historical exception).

Oh, I'm not telling the truth! The corrupt shit-Dzvin also received. The one lobbied by another "servant of the people" and friend of Fediienko ("Zdebskyi"). Let me remind you that the latter's assistant was arrested by the SSU for high treason," he summarized.

