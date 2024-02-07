Ihnat about today’s shelling: Russians do not change tactics, only routes and targets of attacks

Russian invaders do not change their tactics during massive shelling. They change the vector and direction of the missiles.

This was stated by Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat during a telethon, Censor.NET reports.

"There is no particular change in the tactics of using air attack weapons. All strikes are actually planned and used in the same way according to the same tactics. Of course, they (the occupiers - Ed.) change the strike vector, direction, area, objects, etc. But the missiles, as you can see, in tonight's attack, cruise missiles flew as usual, bypassing major settlements along their route. Thus, the enemy is planning strikes to avoid entering the area of our air defence. They always do this. During the strikes we had on the eve of and after the New Year, such tactics were also used - both with cruise missiles and attack UAVs," he explained.

Cruise missiles are destroyed on the route, he added.

What is known about the Russian missile attack on the morning of 7 February

As reported, on the morning of 7 February, air raid alert was raised across Ukraine, and Tu-95MS aircraft were launched.

Explosions were heard in Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Lviv and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

In Kyiv, the attack resulted in deaths and injuries, and damaged buildings and a heating main. In Mykolaiv, a person was killed and residential buildings were damaged.