EU should change paradigm in expressions of support for Ukraine and help with everything needed to win war, - Borrell

The European Union should change the paradigm of support for Ukraine and provide the necessary weapons to win the war against the Russian invaders, rather than "as long as it takes".

This was stated by EU High Representative Josep Borrell during a joint briefing with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal in Kyiv, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

Borrell noted that Ukraine had to make huge sacrifices in countering Russian aggression, but the European Union will maintain solidarity and unity in supporting Ukraine.

"Now it is equally important for us to change the paradigm in our statements: if we used to say that Ukraine should be helped as long as it needs it, now we need to say that Ukraine should be helped with everything it needs. It's not a question of time, it's a question of the quantity and quality of this assistance, which must be timely," the head of European diplomacy stressed.

Ukraine needs to be provided with everything it needs to win this unjust war against Russian aggression and become a truly peaceful, democratic European country, Borrell added.

