"Economic visa-free regime" can be enshrined in Association Agreement with EU - Shmyhal

Ukraine considers it possible to enshrine a free trade regime with the EU in the Association Agreement.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, this was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a briefing with the European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell.

"Our resilience on the battlefield today depends on the resilience of the Ukrainian economy. We welcome the European Commission's decision to extend the full cancellation of duties on Ukrainian products until June 2025. Together with the Association Agreement, this decision will provide Ukraine with the so-called 'economic visa-free regime'. Not only do we expect this initiative to be quickly approved by all EU institutions, but we also believe it is possible to enshrine a fully free trade regime in the Association Agreement itself. This is one of the main areas of our work this year in trade relations with the European Union," the Prime Minister said.

He expressed hope that the relevant negotiations could be announced during the meeting of the EU-Ukraine Association Council.

"Our goal is to integrate Ukraine into the EU's internal market. We see that too abrupt changes in trade flows can cause misunderstandings, so our common task is to ensure open and free trade that will meet the interests of both Ukrainian and EU producers," the Prime Minister added.