Kuleba: Ukraine needs to start negotiations with third countries to receive shells from EU

In order for the Armed Forces to receive more ammunition from the European Union, Ukraine needs to start negotiations with third countries that have contracted shells in Europe.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said this at a joint press conference with the head of European diplomacy Josep Borrell, Censor.NET reports citing RBC-Ukraine.

"If you ask a soldier at the front what he needs now, he will say: "Shells". This answer was the same yesterday, a month ago, and a year ago. The scale of the war and Russia's use of artillery has reached a level for which, frankly, European depots were not ready. We all have to meet the challenge we face," Kuleba said.

To this end, the minister noted, "Ukraine is increasing its production of shells in an unprecedented way, and the EU is taking unprecedented measures to produce shells and import them from other countries."

"We need to enter into negotiations with the countries that have contracted shells in Europe and tell them: sorry, we need these shells to protect Europe. I think it will be possible to reach an agreement there and redirect these shells from third countries to Ukraine. I'm grateful to Borrell for speaking out loud about this option," the Foreign Minister said.

