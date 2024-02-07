Over past 2 years, EU has provided more than €88 billion in support to Ukraine, - Borrell

The European Union has provided support to Ukraine worth approximately more than €88 billion since the beginning of 2022. This includes military support.

This was stated by EU High Representative Josep Borrell at a briefing in Kyiv on Wednesday, Censor.NET reports citing European Pravda.

"Over the past two years, the EU has provided support to Ukraine, which can be estimated at more than 88 billion euros, of which 28 billion euros is military support," Borrell said.

"In addition, the decision of the European Council... to approve a proposal for support worth €50 billion is important," the EU diplomat added.

Borrell expressed confidence that the European Parliament would approve this decision by the end of the month.

He emphasised that today Ukraine does not need applause, but assistance in the form of weapons, ammunition and finance.