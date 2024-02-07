Borrell after visiting drone manufacturing plants in Ukraine: You don’t need help with this, you’ve built efficient capacity

EU High Representative Josep Borrell was impressed by Ukraine’s drone manufacturing capabilities.

"You don't need help with drones. I visited some of your drone factories and was very surprised by the ability of your engineers to create high quality drones in large quantities. And at the end of the war, Ukraine will be at the forefront of a new way of fighting a war. This is really amazing. And I think it's something to be very much taken into account, how a country can have such a production capacity of advanced and effective drones from nothing in one year. I have to congratulate you on that," he said.

Asked whether the threat from Russia is more serious today than it was two years ago, Borrell pointed out the importance of "being very aware."

"Two years ago, we had a 40 percent dependence on Russian gas. That was a lot. Now this dependence is zero," the EU representative said.

According to Borrell, people in Europe are now well aware that Russia is a threat to them, not just to Ukraine.

