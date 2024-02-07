Preparation of draft law on mobilisation for second reading is ahead, - Umerov

The Verkhovna Rada took the first step towards improving mobilisation, military service and military registration.

This was announced on Facebook by the head of the Ministry of Defence Rustem Umerov, Censor.NET reports.

"These changes are expected by hundreds of thousands of defenders who are already serving in the Defence Forces. These changes are necessary so that the state can effectively engage conscripts who will soon join the army. These changes will make the state more stable and the army stronger in confronting the enemy," he said.

Umerov also thanked all those involved in the development and adoption of the draft law.

I am grateful to the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal for his leadership in the government's work on the draft law.

I am grateful to the ministries and government institutions involved, whose teams worked on these changes.

I thank the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhnyi and the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for their consistent cooperation in the process of developing these regulatory changes.

I am grateful to the Parliamentary Committee on National Security, Defence and Intelligence, in particular to its Chairman Oleksandr Zavitnevych, for the fruitful parliamentary-governmental cooperation.

I thank the members of the Anti-Corruption and Social Policy and Veterans' Rights Committees for their joint work on the draft law.

I am grateful to the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets for effective cooperation on the draft law.

I am grateful to the leaders of all parliamentary factions and to each of the 243 MPs who supported the draft law.

"Preparation of the draft law for the second reading is ahead. The time for change in the interests of defenders has come! It's time for adult decisions!" Umerov added.

As reported earlier, the Cabinet of Ministers approved and submitted to the Verkhovna Rada an updated version of the draft law on mobilisation. It is registered in the Verkhovna Rada under No. 10449 and is intended to replace the previous government draft law No. 10378, which had to be withdrawn in early January due to harsh criticism, even from members of the pro-government Servant of the People faction.